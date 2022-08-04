The Salvation Army and all Quad City Walmarts will team up for the Stuff the Bus back-to-school supplies campaign this weekend, Friday-Sunday.

The Salvation Army relies on the generosity of the public to support local youth heading into the school year, a news release says. This community campaign will help ease the financial burden parents are experiencing as a new school year begins, and ensure area children are equipped and ready.

Stuff the Bus bins will be placed inside Walmart for shoppers to drop off school supplies, and a list of suggested supplies will be posted next to the collection bin. Donations may also be dropped off during business hours at 100 Kirkwood, Davenport, or 2200 5th Ave., Moline.

“Our children are our future, and this collaboration of over thirty years between The Salvation Army and Walmart is an opportunity to provide our youth with the supplies needed to be successful during the school year,” according to Major Robert Doliber, The Salvation Army Quad Cities coordinator. “With the uptick in inflation this year, the need for help in this way is even greater.”

Those in Illinois Quad Cities needing backpacks and other school supplies can go to the Moline Salvation Army, 2200 5th Ave., on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m.-noon, where the back to school fair will include a musical petting zoo, door prizes, and food. In Iowa Quad Cities, call 563-324-4808 for an appointment to receive needed school items.

For more information on how The Salvation Army serves the community, please contact us at 563-324-4808.