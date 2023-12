The Salvation Army in Muscatine spent the week running its Freezing for Food drive that’s wrapping up.

The organization received a gift of more than $2,000 from an anonymous donor. Volunteers included Hy-Vee employees, Midwest One Bank employees and employees from other companies around Muscatine.

“We know that Muscatine has a huge food need like so many communities do now,” said Chris Anderson, president of Pearl City Media and volunteer with The Salvation Army.