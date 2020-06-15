The show goes on at Circa 21

A Rock Island theater is taking their entertainment outside.

Circa 21 Dinner Playhouse is hosting three shows to adapt to the shutdown.

On June 19th and 20th, Friday and Saturday, Bottoms Up Burlesque is being performed inside, then projected on two large screens right outside the theater on 3rd Avenue.

On Father’s Day, they’re hosting Music On The Marquee featuring their cast of Saturday Night Fever performing music live on the building’s marquee.

Circa 21’s owner says, his actors are ready to perform again.

“We have 7 people waiting at the actor’s house. I think they’ve been there since the last week of February,” says Denny Hitchcock, owner of Circa 21 Dinner Playhouse. “They’ve been doing that ready to perform this show, Saturday Night Fever. And they’re here to perform from all over the country.”

To book tickets or learn more, click here: https://www.circa21.com/