The show must go on Veterans Day parade held despite winter weather

The cold and snowy conditions didn’t get in the way of Veterans day ceremonies across the Quad Cities.

Dozens lined up in downtown Davenport for the annual Veterans Day Parade.

Music, Honor Guards, the Mayor, and Mayor Elect all took part. Santa Claus was there as well. Parade Organizers said the bad weather wasn’t going to interfere with the parade.

Edwin Hilderbrand, Veterans parade organizer says, “The guy in Korea who froze to death died the guys from Battle of the Bulge who froze to death died, and the guys who died from Vietnam in the mud , and the guys who died in Afghanistan this is for them, This is for them. If anyone says it’s too cold to do it, they should remember those guys who died for us to keep this country safe.”

At the end of the parade Davenport’s Mayor Frank Klipsch gave a speech, and the crowd joined in for a rendition of the National Anthem.