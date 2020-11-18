‘The Story of Toys’ exhibit opens Saturday at Putnam Museum

The Putnam’s next exhibit will examine the role of play and toys through culture and time in society. From antiquity and from around the world, guests will see toys that reflect societal norms and other sociological trends.

“Play: The Story of Toys,” is an original Putnam exhibit, set to open Saturday. The exhibit will be included with general admission and remain open through 2021 at the Putnam, a Smithsonian Affiliate museum, a news release says.

“Our latest exhibit features items from the Putnam’s glorious collection and will explore different themes surrounding gender, work roles, pop culture, fads and advanced technology to name a few,” Putnam President/CEO Rachael Mullins said. “We are proud to also feature a display of toys manufactured right here in the Quad Cities and we hope this exhibit brings about a sense of nostalgia for our guests.”

Visitors of all ages can view a variety of toys including educational, creative, and those meant for the outdoors. The exhibit explores how gender roles in society were reinforced by children’s toys.

Visitors will be able to reminisce about favorite toy fads and dangerous toys they may have had growing up as well as view new inclusive and technological toys.

The exhibit is sponsored by a grant from the Scott County Regional Authority.

Exhibit admission is included in the price of general admission — $9 for adults, $8 for youth (ages 3-18), seniors, college students and military. Admission is free for members.

For more information, visit putnam.org/Play-The-Story-of-Toys. For groups, or to plan your visit, call 563-324-1933.