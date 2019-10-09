The Tangled Wood hosts this month’s edition of Venues and Vibes

Venues & Vibes is a way for you to check out the newest or hard-to-access hot spots in our region.

This is a chance for area establishments to show you their best stuff.

A lot of Venues & Vibes members are on the lookout for venues at which to host their own events, and this serves as a rotating showcase for them.

Plus, it’s a chance to kick back and network in a relaxed setting.

Grab a drink and meet other business leaders at this after-work event, featuring local cuisine and engaging entertainment.

Last month, members enjoyed a gorgeous night out at Crow Valley Golf Club in Davenport.

Local 4’s Eric Zizich spoke with Erin Platt from the Quad Cities Chamber today about the details of this month’s edition of Venues & Vibes, which takes place Thursday, October 10 at The Tangled Wood in Bettendorf.

The cost to register is $15 for members, and $25 for non-members. All online registrations will receive a $5 discount if registered by noon on Wednesday, October 9. Walk-ups are welcome.

Those interested in becoming members of Venues & Vibes online can register at https://quadcitieschamber.com/business-services/events/.