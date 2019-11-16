Closings
The Whitty family gives back to first responders in honor of Happy Joe

We’ve been honoring the life of Joe Whitty all week long and tonight was no different.

The late Happy Joe Whitty’s grace and generosity inspired us to honor him with a week of kindness.

Friday afternoon members of the Whitty family delivered free pizza to Davenport and Rock Island first responders for our final installment of Joe’s Joy.

We want to thank everyone who was a part of spreading Joe’s Joy this week. We hope it inspires others to continues Happy Joe’s legacy by spreading more acts of kindness throughout the Quad Cities.

