‘The work never stops’; Burlington native worked for Kamala Harris campaign

People right here in our area have ties to the historic inauguration today.

Benjamin Nelson from Burlington, Iowa worked with Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign as a field organizer until she suspended her campaign in late 2019.

“As a Burlington native, it was my mission to bring the campaign to my home town, and to focus on the national and local issues,” Nelson said.

The University of Iowa graduate took part in her visits to the state and says he’s excited to see her make history as the first woman to be vice president.

“Everything is bigger than yourself. The campaign is. I am just one small unit in it,” Nelson said.

He said today was a time to celebrate.

“It was just an inspiring moment all around. Today was a really great day, but tomorrow we wake up and keep on working,” Nelson said.

Nelson currently volunteers with various democratic campaigns across the state.