Theisen’s announces $350,000 in grants – many to QC-area nonprofits. See them here.



Theisen’s Home • Farm • Auto has announced 242 nonprofits, including many in the Quad-City area, have received more than $350,000 in awards through the company’s 2021 More for Your Community grant program.

The program is a partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, a news release says. This year, 375 applications were received. To see a list of grantees, including Quad-City nonprofit groups, visit here.

Successful grant applicants demonstrated their projects would serve basic needs, such as shelter and education; be matched strongly with local funds; and provide opportunities for those impacted to give back to the community, the release says.

Theisen’s Home • Farm • Auto is a four-generation, family-owned business. Three generations of the Theisen

family support this grant program, taking active roles in evaluating each year’s many applications. They also make annual site visits to nonprofit grantees to learn about community needs and to meet the nonprofit leaders serving children and families.