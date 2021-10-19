Themes of women empowerment as John Deere Union Workers continue their strike

As negotiations continue between John Deere and the United Auto Workers, John Deere union workers continue to strike.
The last John Deere strike took place in 1986, and a key difference between this one and the strike currently in motion is the increase in women joining this time around.
Despite the large number gap between women and their male counterparts — as the manufacturing industry is largely dominated by men — women participating in the strike described how they feel empowered as they unify in solidarity with their male counterparts to stand up for what they feel is right.
“I get to go home, and I get to tell my almost 16-year-old daughter that her mom went out and did strike duty, and I’m trying to make it a better future for all John Deere workers,” said Carey Lundy, a John Deere union worker. “All UAW members, really.”
