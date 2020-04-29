Theo & Co stays resilient despite the tough times

Businesses face tough challenges when they first open. That is the same for Theo & Co, but nobody could have predicted what was in store for them the past year. They were supposed to open last April, but had to push it back to September due to the flooding. Once they got their foot off the ground the Coronavirus Pandemic shut everything down.

They are still doing online orders, but owner Anne Stopulos says online sales are robbing customers of the whole Theo & Co experience.

“We do everything where you come in and you grab a drink. We’ve got sports on. It’s more about the personal feel.” Said Stopulos. “I do personal fittings and it’s about the experience and we’re not able to give that to our customers right now which is what sets us apart from everyone else.”

The flood last year and the Coronavirus Pandemic this year have been tough to deal with and Stopulos now worries that more flooding could be on the way once things open back up.

“I think that’s the biggest fear for us. River Drive was closed off last week and we’re bracing for more water and it is very stressful being a business down here because we dealt with the flood last year.” Stopulos said. “We’re dealing with COVID-19 this year and who knows that when we reopen is there gonna be another flood.”

Stopulos says it takes resiliency to keep getting back up after being knocked down like this and she isn’t planning to let this shut down her business.

“I love what I do and I’ve always dreamed of doing this for myself and I’m not gonna let a flood and a pandemic stop me….. Unless it gets to the point to where I can’t do it anymore. Right now we are just happy to be open and happy to be serving the community and happy to be doing what I love.”