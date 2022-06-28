Summer break is here and families are spending more time with each other.

Families are trying to navigate through their relationships, but parents have expressed how hard it’s been spending time with their children, due to behavioral issues.

Amygdala Co., an organization based in St. Clair County, Ill., is a behavioral health clinic that helps build stronger family relationships through healthy interactions. Research has proven that mending these relationships result in better behavior.

Amygdala Co. CEO Lindsey Wold was introduced to parent-child interaction therapy when she was in college on the East Coast and has brought it to the Midwest. Local 4 spoke with her on Tuesday.

According to her research and experience, these unhealthy relationships stem from arguments that escalate into more.

Due to issues beginning in the home, Amygdala Co. offers 12-24 week virtual and in-person programs to families with toddlers two to eight years of age, and longer for children with autism.

For more information, visit their website.