There is a new bike and pedestrian path and connection to the new I-74 River Bridge

Currently in the city of Moline there are over 16 miles of bike trails in the Quad Cities overall there are over 400 miles of trails for people to enjoy.

The new trail extension is on River Drive,

The trail takes people under and around the new bridge away from on and off ramps.

“Just a safer instead of trying to ride infront of the on ramps and off ramps giving them a safer alternative to be able to recreate around the quad cities.”

Dean Mathias is the representative for the Bi-State Trail for the Quad City Bicycle Club.

He says safety is their main concern when sharing the road with cars.

“For this paticular area, this paticular area it’s going to add safety i think it’s a critical as far as safety purposes that if you ride your bike with heavy traffic, you don’t really have to ride in the heavy traffic right here,” said Mathias.

Cheryl True is a club member and avid cyclist and is looking forward to a safer ride for herself and others.

“Letting people know that this is here and open especially if you have families that are out riding,” said True.

This new extension will be a safe way for people to cross the river.

Chuck Ray from Moline says he’ll enjoy this safer extension as he looks forward to the day he’ll be able to ride into bettendorf.

“I think it’s great i think it’s another option for people who want to get out be able to see the river up close, the bridge up close i think it’s a fantastic idea.”



The bike path on the bridge is expected to be finished by the end of this year.