‘There is nothing more exciting’: Moline Native to perform at Inauguration

A Moline Native is set to perform at Wednesday’s Inauguration.



Master Sergeant Elisabeth Plunk joined ‘The President’s Owned’ United States Marine Band in 2004.



Plunk is one of 60 members of the band who will be part in the ceremony.



She has performed for five inaugurations, and says this year will be different compared to prior ceremonies because of COVID, but she believes the spirit of the ceremony will still be there.



Plunk says she always gets a thrill playing for a presidential inauguration.



“There is nothing more exciting,” she says.



Plunk says this year the ceremonies will have a different look, and feel to it compared to the five other ceremonies she has performed at.



“This one is different there will not be people attending the ceremony. The goal of the Marine Band is that it sounds exactly the same. The Marine Band has been providing the music for the presidential inauguration for over 200 years, and we’re going to do that for this one, just like we do all the others,” says Plunk.



Following the Inaugural Address, the band will accompany Lady GaGa as she sings “The Star Spangled Banner.”



“We are very excited to perform with Lady GaGa. That is huge. We’re going to meet with her today and rehearse. You know we can’t wait,” she says.



Plunk says it’s a lifetime dream that is achievable.



“I think this is totally possible, just keep going. It’s hard for musicians everywhere right now with the pandemic being isolated. I had wonderful experiences in the Moline High School Band, and in the Quad Cities Symphony, and these opportunities are definitely out here in the Quad Cities and there are great musicians in the Quad Cities. Take advantage of what’s in our home town,” says Plunk.



The Marine Band will begin playing at 10a.m.



The Inauguration Ceremonies will follow beginning at 11.

