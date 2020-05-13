‘There will be consequences,’ Illinois governor warns businesses, counties defying executive order

Illinois Gov. Pritzker on Wednesday warned businesses and counties of consequences if they re-open against the executive order.

The governor warned the businesses of losing federal funds as well as of the actions that will be taken by licensing bodies such as the Liquor Control Commission.

“Businesses and individual professionals that are licensed by state agencies will be held accountable for breaching public health orders,” Pritzker said during the daily briefing.

"For the small minority of businesses that choose to ignore the medical doctors and the data, and to ignore your legal obligations for the residents of your communities, there will be consequences." @GovPritzker said on Wednesday. @Local4NewsWHBF — Palak Barmaiya (@PalakBarmaiya) May 13, 2020

The governor also warned the counties that choose to re-open in defiance, who may lose reimbursement from FEMA for damages “they caused because they ignored the law.”

Gov. Pritzker also added that local law enforcement along with the Illinois State Police can and will take actions against those who defy the executive law.

The state reported the largest number of single-day deaths, 192, due to COVID-19, bringing the statewide death toll to 3,792. Additional 1,677 new cases were also reported on Wednesday, making the total number of cases to 84,698.