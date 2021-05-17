There’s a chance Iowans could see black bears again this summer

There’s a chance northeast Iowa could be visited by black bears coming from Minnesota and Wisconsin ahead of breeding season this summer.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says it’s been an annual occurrence in this region, with two to four bear sightings in the state “each spring since 2014.”

One bear, known as Bruno, built a social media following while making an interstate trek through three states.

He passed through Scott and Clinton counties last June.

According to police, conservation authorities eventually tranquilized Bruno for his and the public’s safety.

The Iowa DNR says most of the state doesn’t have the habitat necessary to support the population.

However, the northeast, eastern and southern parts of the state do have it.