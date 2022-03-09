Paul Stavrou is a 19-year-old college student who survived COVID-19 — but his life hasn’t been the same since contracting the virus nearly two years ago.

“People always tout the 99% survival rate, but there’s a difference between surviving and recovering,” said Paul.

Now, Stavrou is hoping to raise awareness about the long-term impact COVID-19 can have on even the healthiest individuals.

“I thought it was an old person disease — it only killed or affected old people or with preexisting conditions,” he said.

As cases decline in the Quad Cities and across the country, many anticipate the end of the pandemic.

However, “long-haulers” like Paul aren’t able to completely move on.

Paul’s mother Mary describes how the rapid elimination of COVID-19 restrictions in many aspects of many parts of the country could leave some behind.

“When people see these restrictions being lifted, and their lives are starting to get back to normal, it’s easy to forget about the long-haulers and not care because they don’t think it affects them,” she said.

Paul and his family are working to raise awareness about the severity of long COVID and to advocate for those who still haven’t recovered.

They hope further research and more time could be the answer to recovery and development of a treatment.

“That’s all that matters when your child is sick … you just — it takes over everything … that’s all you want.” said Mary.