There’s a new club coming to the Bettendorf Public Library

A new club is making its debut this week at the Bettendorf Public Library.

The Bettendorf Writing Club will meet 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.

Meetings will be held at the same time on the second Thursday of each month.

The adults-only club is free and does not require registration.

Aspiring authors and writers of all levels are invited to share their work and deepen their skills.

“The Bettendorf Writing Club is designed to give writers the chance to share short pieces of their work and includes writing exercises, along with a brief lesson from seasoned authors,” said the library in a news release.

More information about the Bettendorf Writing Club and other events can be found on the library’s website or by calling 563-344-4179.