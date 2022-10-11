Celebrate autumn and Thanksgiving by making your own little gnomish friend!

Moline Parks and Recreation presents the You Gnome It Sock Gnome Class, ‘Pumpkin Spice and All That’s Nice.’ Gather up your fellow gnome fans and pick your little buddy’s beard, hat and fun accessories. Space is limited, and registration ends on October 17.

‘Pumpkin Spice and All That’s Nice’ is Monday, October 24, 6:00 p.m. at the Riverside Garden Center, located at 3450 5th Ave., Moline. For more information or to register, click here.