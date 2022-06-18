Have you always wanted to have a gnomish friend of your very gnome? Then this is the workshop for you!

Local artist Amelia Ross is leading a gnome-making workshop June 25 at Bishop Hill Creative Commons. (photo: Amelia Ross)

Artist Amelia Ross will lead a gnome-making workshop at Bishop Hill Creative Commons June 25. Cost is $15 per person for one gnome, and additional gnomes can be made for $10. All supplies are provided. All ages are welcome, but some of the supplies may require adult supervision.

The gnome workshop is Saturday, June 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Bishop Hill Creative Commons, located at 309 North Bishop Hill Street, Bishop Hill. Participants can register in person at Bishop Hill Creative Commons or online via email. When registering please indicate number of people attending, number of gnomes per person and boy or girl gnomes.