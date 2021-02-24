‘There’s holes everywhere’: Snow melt reveals pothole problems in the Quad Cities

At first it was snow and ice.

Now Quad City drivers are facing another hazard on the road, potholes.

As we approach the spring weather, and with the snow melting. Public Works crews are beginning to track down those potholes.

They have been hiding under snow covered roads, and now the sun is revealing the annual problem is back.

“You try to get around one, and there’s another one,” says Todd Whiting, a frustrated driver.

“I just lost a tire last week because of it,” says Whiting. “We didn’t know what it was then somebody told me it was probably was, and sure enough it was. There’s holes everywhere. It’s not really much that they can do, but it’s frustrating for all of us.”

Rodd Schick is the Moline Public Works Municipal Service General Manager.

“Our main routes are our main priority, because obviously that’s where the main volume of traffic is at,” says Schick.

He says it’s that time where many calls are coming in about the hazard.

“Just as much as it is an annual phenomenon it’s an annual work process that we endeavor to get out and address as quickly and efficiently as we possibly can,” says Schick.

Schnick says with the temperature changes, people can expect to see more.

“Know that the Public works crews across the city are facing these challenges, and are addressing it. We are working as quickly and diligently as possible to make sure things are safe. As far as people out there they just need to be mindful of where they are driving be aware that they are out there,” says Schnick.

Whiting says he’s hoping the city can address the problems sooner rather than later.

“You don’t put money ahead for things like this. I mean with the pandemic and everything you don’t have that extra cash to throw around. I mean it’s that time of year, but there could be a lot more done than what they’re doing,” says Whiting.

You can also request to have a pothole fixed.

You can do that through the City’s Public Work’s website.

Visit the website, click resident request at the bottom of the page.

Then scroll to find potholes. After clicking you can make a request for potholes.

You can then proceed by entering the issue location, and writing a brief description of the problem.