‘There’s light at the end of the tunnel’: COVID-19 vaccinations begin in the Quad Cities

The march to eliminate the coronavirus in America began Monday with vaccinations across the country.

Now, they’re happening in the Quad Cities.

The Scott County Health Department received a thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The first of which were administered to Genesis employees who provide care to COVID-19 patients.

That happened at Genesis Convenient Care in Davenport.

About 50 people were immunized Tuesday.

“It’s a big relief, honestly. It’s been such a long, dark year that it’s nice to actually have some light at the end of the tunnel,” says Dr. Robert Mixsell.

Dr. Mixsell was among the first to receive the shot.

“Being a part of the first administration of this vaccine in the Quad City area, it’s a very hopeful time coming at a time where there hasn’t been a lot of hope,” says Mixsell.

Genesis Health System CEO Doug Cropper says an employee survey was taken. Staff could sign up to take the vaccine in this initial wave.

“73% of our employees have said ‘yes,’ they want to take the vaccine. That’s all of our employees. About 5,000 or so responded. 97% of our doctors said that they wanted to take the vaccine. The doctors are the ones that are trained as scientists. That speaks to their confidence in the safety of the vaccine,” says Cropper.

Health experts say the historic day is the first day on the long road to normalcy. They say people should double down on their efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We still have to wear a mask. We still have to use proper hand hygiene. We have to maintain physical distancing. We still need to avoid large gatherings and crowds, ” says Dr. Kurt Anderson, Genesis Health System Chief Medical Officer. “We’re not there yet. We just need to be patient. We are going to get there. The light at the end of the tunnel is there.”

The vaccines will be distributed in phases to the rest of the employees based on the vaccine supply, and their priority in the health system.