A high-speed chase ends in a yard in Davenport and police say the man they arrested had a lot of meth with him.

Gabriel Hoyt is facing several charges, including felony eluding and felony controlled substance violation.

Investigators say Hoyt led them through several streets, hitting vehicles and damaging property along the way.

One homeowner shared what she witnessed with Local 4.

“It was kind of a frightening experience, you know.”

Marilyn Luebbe says she’s lived in her neighborhood for 63 years and says the area is known for cars speeding on the street, but never in a situation like this.

“They just run, especially this curve up here — they just go crazy past here,” Luebbe said. “I couldn’t sleep at night, so I got up a quarter after one and I heard the sirens coming by and I heard some shouting out there.”

The chase ended near the intersection of Pine Street and West 45th Street in Davenport.

Luebbe had some slight property damage afterwards.

“Told me they were in pursuit of somebody and I asked him, ‘Did you get them?’ and he said, ‘We did,” but he had then told me that he had run through my front yard and the next morning I went out and looked at it … wasn’t that terrible but it was tore up a little bit.”

Overall she says she’s grateful the situation wasn’t worse.

“The policemen left and I felt better, Luebbe said. “Set my alarm again and went back to bed.”

Police say they found Hoyt with 250 doses of methamphetamine and that’s what led to the drug charges. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing May 11 in Scott County.