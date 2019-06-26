ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — When summer rolls around, the neighbors near 21st Street and 10th Avenue in Rock Island say they have a hard time distinguishing between fireworks and gunshots.

“Looks like a peaceful street, but there’s always something, something not so great going on,” said Maggie McMahon, who has lived in the area for 13 years.

A Monday night shooting left two homes with bullet holes and shell casings littered the alley. Police found 11 the night of the incident. The next day they came back to find six more and a car with a bullet hole.

We’re back at 2100 block of 10th Avenue in Rock Island where police found 11 casings. We just spotted 6 more and one woman is telling police she thinks her car was hit. pic.twitter.com/5HUJXd7WcA — Grace Runkel (@GraceRunkel) June 25, 2019

“It was sort of rapid fire. Eight in a row or so and then a pause and then about eight more,” said Lucas Street, who lives by the alley where the shots were fired. “Once that second round happened, I knew what it was.”

Police say no one was hurt in the shooting, but McMahon worries one day her son might get caught in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“I’m terrified because he’s been involved in some of it. I mean, not actually in it, but he was in the neighborhood when it happened,” she said.

Street has four kids at home. When he heard shots, he told them to get on the ground.

The threat of violence keeps 15-year-old Favor Noya and her sisters inside.

“Some days we just got to be cautious,” she said. “Yeah, that sucks, but you gotta do what you gotta do.”

Neighbors say police are doing what they can, frequently patrolling the neighborhood.

“We’ll work with the police to try to get this to stop, but we’re staying put,” Street said. “They’re not going to drive us out of here.”