Thief caught on camera stealing from local thrift store

Life’s Little Treasure’s in Davenport has caught many people on camera shoplifting from their store this year. They have camera’s all over the store so they have caught the thieves on camera.

Last weekend they had another one where a woman walked out with a green jewelry box. Before leaving she went into the dressing room with clothes and came out wearing a different outfit. She did not purchase any items, but she did come up to the register after going into the dressing room.

“She was in here with a friend and was here for probably at least 45 minutes, but her friend went out to the car a half hour before her and waited in the car and so once she did leave the store she left in a hurry, got in the car and they pulled away before I got a chance to get the license number or anything like that.”

Life’s Little Treasures Manager, Lorrie Bowman says that she wants to get the word out to the community so they can keep an eye out in case the thieves make their way into other stores.

“It just seems like the criminals are getting a little bit more brave or brazen because of the masks and we want other business owners to be aware of what these people look like so they can be watching for them as well.”

Before March if someone walked in wearing a face covering it would be an immediate red flag, but now with it being the new normal it can be tough to identify if someone is up to no good.

“It is a little bit scary sometimes when somebody comes in and you’re not sure who they are. You don’t recognize them and you don’t even think that you could identify them if you needed to so it is a little bit concerning.”