Third generation of Duffy family to lead Per Mar

Per Mar Security Services announced that Brian Duffy was promoted from Chief Operating Officer to President and Chief Executive Officer effective January 1.

Brian Duffy became the third generation of the Duffy family to lead the company, which was founded by John and Eleanor Duffy in Davenport in 1953. Michael Duffy will remain Chairman of the Board.

“I’m very proud to have Brian be the third generation of the Duffy family to lead Per Mar,” said Michael Duffy. “I have total confidence in Brian’s judgement and his ability to make the right decisions in addressing any challenge that would face our company. Making the right judgement or solving a problem is never difficult if you have the best interest of our team members and customers at heart, which he does. He understands that while we may be confronted with short-term challenges or issues, we will never make a decision that benefits our company at the expense of team members or customers. Taking care of our team and customers short-term is what drives our long-term success and he understands that fact.”

Brian Duffy joined Per Mar full-time in 2012 as general manager of the Cedar Rapids branch and has also served as president of the Electronic Security Division and aforementioned COO.

A native of Davenport, Duffy graduated from University of Notre Dame with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.