Third grader starts her business to help save sea turtles

We’re hundreds of miles away from the ocean but one girl in Moline is doing what she can to protect animals. She’s worried about her favorite animal, sea turtles.



Plastic is a big danger for turtles, they can mistake it for food, which can hurt their digestion.



Nicolina Pappas is the founder of Nicolina Turtle Company, which she started in November.



“I thought it wasn’t even going to sell at any places, I thought we were going to give it to our friends that my parents and I know and no that’s not what it is,” said Pappas.



She doesn’t only sell her straw pouches in the Quad Cities, Nicolina has received orders from Alabama, Indiana, Ohio and D.C.



In a short amount of time she has raised about $1,500. All of the money goes to help turtles as well as environmental organizations.

“I send it to Living Lands & Waters Nabi Zoo, Nahant Marsh and the Bontanical Center,” said Nicolina.

Nicolina’s Turtle Company offers something to everyone.

“You have two choices if you order a straw you either get a metal straw and a pouch or a metal straw a pouch and cleaner,” said Nicolina.

You can purchase a straw pouch through her facebook page.