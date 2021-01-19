Third person has died from injuries in Bettendorf fire

UPDATE: Mary Wickham, 63, has died from her injuries in the fire, the City of Bettendorf announced Tuesday.

EARLIER UPDATE: Authorities have released the names of the victims in the Thursday’s fire in Bettendorf.

Robert Wickham, 66, died at the hospital of smoke inhalation.

Taylor Treanton, 5, died at the hospital of smoke inhalation.

Mary Wickham, 63, is in critical condition.

Jodd Wickham, 18, was released with minor injuries.

The fire is still under investigation. Based on an initial investigation, it does not appear to be suspicious.

EARLIER UPDATE: Bettendorf Fire has confirmed that two people have died in an early morning house fire, located at 9 Riverview Lane.

Four residents were home at the time of the fire. A 66-year old male and a 5-year old female died of smoke inhalation at the hospital. A 63-year old female is in critical condition. Another person, an 18-year old male, was able to escape the fire with minor injuries.

Related Content Two dead, one in critical condition after early morning fire in Bettendorf

Bettendorf Police were first to arrive on scene reporting the structure was fully engulfed.

Engines from State Street, Spruce Hills, and Surrey Heights Fire Stations were dispatched to the scene at 5:40 a.m. The first engine arrived at 5:46 a.m. Davenport Fire Department and Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department were also on scene.

Names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of family. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

EARLIER UPDATE: The Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a fire at 9 Riverview Lane just after 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

When crews arrived, fire could be seen on the exterior of the home and was found on the main level of the split level structure.

One occupant was able to get out of the home, but indicated that three others were still inside. Fire crews were able to get them all out. All four were treated at the scene and then taken to a hospital.

The Davenport Fire Department and Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The fire is still under investigation.