Third structure fire in Moline

FOX 18 News was the first and only station on the scene of a house fire that started around 8 p.m. at the 700 block of 22nd Street in Moline.

This was one of three fires to happen in Moline on Tuesday evening.

Firefighters says two people were inside but got themselves out before crews arrived.

The fire started on the second story of the house, but firefighters have not been able to identify the cause at this time.

