Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Series celebrates Black History Month with the Semenya McCord Quartet featuring Frank Wilkins.

(polyrhythms.org)

Semenya McCord earned her degree in Music Education from Knox College in Galesburg and was turned on to the powerful traditions of gospel music with Horace C. Boyer and jazz with master drummer Max Roach and reedman Archie Shepp at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. McCord performed throughout New England for over 25 years, presenting programs and residencies featuring spirituals, blues and traditional and contemporary jazz. McCord has directed many community events that celebrate cultural diversity through the arts.

Frank Wilkins is known as a consummate music director and pianist among national and international venues and with vocalists, as well as a multimedia producer, director, music composer, arranger and experienced private instructor.

Delight in some of the best jazz in the Quad Cities as the Semenya McCord Quartet featuring Frank Wilkins take the stage as part of the Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Series Sunday, February 20, 5:00 p.m. at the Redstone Room, located at the River Music Experience, 129 Main Street, Davenport.

Seats are limited, and tickets are available at the door. To reserve your spot, call Polyrhythms at (309) 373-0790 or email here.