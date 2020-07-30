Thirteen puppies who were facing euthanasia available for adoption at local animal shelter

Thirteen puppies facing euthanasia have been saved and were taken to King’s Harvest Pet Rescue.

The puppies came from Oklahoma and arrived a few days ago.

Rochelle Dougall, assistant director at King’s Harvest Pet Rescue, said they have received a lot of dogs facing euthanasia during the pandemic and they are doing what they can to find them all forever homes.

“It’s important to us to do everything we can to try to save every innocent life, but sadly we still can’t save them all. So work on spaying and neutering your own pets and just education yourself on pet care in general,” Dougall said.

For more information on the puppies, call King’s Harvest Pet Rescue at 563-386-3117.