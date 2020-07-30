Thirteen puppies who were facing euthanasia available for adoption at local animal shelter

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thirteen puppies facing euthanasia have been saved and were taken to King’s Harvest Pet Rescue.

The puppies came from Oklahoma and arrived a few days ago.

Rochelle Dougall, assistant director at King’s Harvest Pet Rescue, said they have received a lot of dogs facing euthanasia during the pandemic and they are doing what they can to find them all forever homes.

“It’s important to us to do everything we can to try to save every innocent life, but sadly we still can’t save them all. So work on spaying and neutering your own pets and just education yourself on pet care in general,” Dougall said.

For more information on the puppies, call King’s Harvest Pet Rescue at 563-386-3117.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss