This is leadership malpractice- Pritzker calls out Trump on healthcare

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Illinois Gov. Pritzker called out the Trump administration on Wednesday for its healthcare agenda as the coronavirus outbreak worsens in the country.

Pritzker urged the administration to open a special enrollment period of the Affordable Care Act that can expand healthcare access to uninsured Americans.

“We have at least 800,000 uninsured people in Illinois. Over 500,000 of whom can potentially sign up for ACA tomorrow if the federal government opened up a special enrollment period,” Pritzker said during the coronavirus daily briefing.

But according to some White House officials, the administration has decided to not reopen insurance markets.

“Frankly, this is leadership malpractice,” Pritzker said.

“The Trump administration’s continued pursuit of a legal case to destroy the affordable care act, which has provided healthcare to tens of millions of Americans is a special insult to the people of this nation at this moment,” he added.

Other democratic leaders also called President Trump on his decision to not reopen ACA enrollment.

This lack of leadership from @POTUS will make things worse, not better, for Wisconsinites in need of quality, affordable health care coverage.https://t.co/2HtCFoWiGP — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) April 1, 2020

Pritzker also reminded Illinoisans that those who lost their jobs recently due to the impact of coronavirus pandemic are eligible to enroll in the ACA because of a clause in the act that allows individuals experiencing a qualifying life event to enroll at this time. More information can be found here.