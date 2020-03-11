This is “Not another bridal expo”

Are you looking for wedding ideas?

If you answered yes, then there is an event coming to the Quad Cities that is just not like another bridal expo. It’s a mock wedding that lets the vendors show the guests what they have to offer.

The expo will be like a mock wedding with events like- cocktail hour, dinner, cake cutting, first dance, etc.- just like an actual wedding.

When: March 13th, Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Where: The University Club – 1518 5th Ave, Moline IL, 61265

More information on the event can be found here. Seating is limited to the first hundred guests and attendees cannot show up alone. Guests are also strongly encouraged to show up in cocktail attire.