‘This is not normal.’ Local group reacts to recent gun violence in neighborhood

A local group is determined to bring peace to a neighborhood in Davenport after violence happened there this week.

It stems from an incident Monday morning, where three people were taken into custody after a police chase in Davenport.

Police say they saw a car driving recklessly on Iowa Street, adding that the car was reported as a stolen vehicle used in a break-in earlier in the morning.

The people in the car were also identified as being involved in another incident.

Police were able to stop the vehicle at Brady and Locust streets with a PIT maneuver.

They say one firearm was recovered from the vehicle.

Two people were injured after being struck by gunfire just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

Local 4 News has covered more than 60 shots fired calls in the Quad Cities since the start of the year.

Davenport Police say they’ve had more calls for shots fired over the past 12 months than in previous years.

The Rev. Jay Wolin, of Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities, is hoping for solutions.

He led a group of faith leaders with hymns and prayer Wednesday morning at the corner of Locust and Iowa streets, responding to the rise in Davenport shootings.

“We gather to bear witness to the community to make people realize to be aware of the trauma that is caused by gun violence, and the destruction to the community by gun violence,” said Rev. Wolin. “We don’t want people to get used to this. This is not normal, and it is not okay, but there are many things that can be done.”

Rev. Wolin believes many different factors contribute to the tragic choice that causes some individuals to choose violence.

“Violence comes from hopelessness,” said Rev. Wolin. “And if we can provide hope — real hope, and real tangible help — then I think we can reduce the violence.”

Rev. Wolin sees that hope in bringing members of faith — regardless of denomination — together, beginning with prayer.

“Jewish people … even atheists, Christians, Muslims … and we are all coming together with the community to show support,” said Rev. Wolin.

