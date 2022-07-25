On Friday, July 22, Adam Morehouse and his extended family had their worlds turned upside down.

Morehouse and his loved ones received calls that afternoon telling them about tragic news in Maquoketa, Iowa. Morehouse’s sister, Sarah Schmidt, had been killed in a shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park early that morning, along with her husband, Tyler Schmidt, and their six-year-old daughter, Lula.

“Right now, everybody’s doing as well as expected, dealing with severely tragic events,” Morehouse said Monday.

Morehouse says his sister, Sarah, was enjoying a vacation at Maquoketa Caves with her family, doing some of their favorite activities: hiking and camping. But around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, July 22, police found Sarah, Tyler and Lula dead in their tent, all suffering from gunshot wounds. Police also found their suspected killer, 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, dead, roughly 1,000 yards away.

Morehouse says the murder of his sister and her family has taken a toll on him, especially since it seemed to be a random act of violence.

“All we know is that this was completely random, nobody in either’s family knew anybody,” Morehouse said of the attack. “We didn’t know the suspect, the suspect didn’t know us. We don’t know of any interaction that occurred. It was simply this individual woke up that morning and decided to pick a tent and walk into that tent, where my sister and her family were sleeping, and never got a chance to wake up.”

But even with the unimaginably shocking news came a little bit of good news for the Morehouse and Schmidt families. They found out Sarah and Tyler’s nine-year-old son, Arlo, who was camping with them, survived the attack without injury.

Just like that, their grief suddenly came with a goal: Shower Arlo in as much love as possible.

“We’re able to basically deal with it however we possibly can moving forward with the family,” Morehouse said. “But at the same time, (we’re) ensuring that Arlo has the maximum amount of love and support that he can get while we’re here.”

The day after the murders, Morehouse and his extended family created a GoFundMe page for Arlo to give people a way to help if they wanted to do so. In the three days since, the fund has accrued over $200,000 from more than 4,000 donors, giving the family a little bit of light in the darkness.

“The overwhelming support has just been incredible from friends and family throughout the country, on social media platforms, in person,” Morehouse said. “The Cedar Falls area and the authorities here in the community have been incredible as well.”

“The support that we’ve got has definitely helped and created a blanket of comfort for us,” Morehouse said.

Now, Morehouse says the two families will continue taking time to grieve together, while also waiting for more answers from investigators. Morehouse says agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations told him they hope to have a final report later this week.