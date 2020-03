Antique Spectacular, a three-day event dedicated to antique lovers, is this weekend from Friday, March 6, through Sunday, March 8, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in QCCA Expo Center, Rock Island.

The event has been around for 26 years and will host vendors from seven states.

Admission is $8 and free for children 14 and under. More information can be found here.