This year’s Christkindlmarkt will celebrate more than just German heritage

Kids and adults shop and eat at the second annual Christkindlmarkt Sunday Dec. 8, 2019, downtown Davenport. (Britni Moses, OurQuadCities.com)

After being moved to a virtual format last year, the fourth annual Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities returns to downtown Davenport this weekend, and it’s bigger and better than ever.

Over 70 vendors will participate in the Christmas market Friday, Dec. 3, through Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Freight House Farmers Market, 421 West River Drive.

Hours of operation are 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Originally designed to celebrate the strong German heritage of Davenport, organizers say this year’s event is transitioning to recognize the cultural diversity of the area.

Shopping

A large variety of art and gift items will be available for purchase, including:

Baked goods

Glassware

Hand-knit goods

Jewelry

Ornaments

Pottery

Candles

Holiday greenery (wreaths and trees) provided by Timber Lane Christmas Tree Farm

Attendees browse the Nutcracker Haus for holiday decorations Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the second annual Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities, downtown Davenport. (Britni Moses, OurQuadCities.com)

Bill Holesinger, owner of Timber Lane Christmas Tree Farm, Fulton, Ill., displays holiday greenery Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the second annual Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities, downtown Davenport. (Britni Moses, OurQuadCities.com)

Food and drinks

Food offerings will include the following traditional German fare:

German sausages, including currywurst

German potato salad

Pretzels

German deli selling sausages, mustards, sauces and deli meats to take home

Attendees scope out the menu of Scherer Custom Meats, a Davenport-based vendor, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the second annual Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities, downtown Davenport. (Britni Moses, OurQuadCities.com)

A vendor sells Bavarian pretzels and other baked goods Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the second annual Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities, downtown Davenport. (Britni Moses, OurQuadCities.com)

Not a fan of German foods? Other offerings will be available.

Front Street Brewery will provide their exclusive craft brews of Christkind Golden Ale and Krampus Stout for of-age adults to enjoy.

Not a beer drinker? Enjoy a warm Glühwein from a collectible Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities mug.

Kinderpunsch, a warm mulled cider, is available for those under the age of 21.

A vendor sells kinderpunsch Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the second annual Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities, downtown Davenport. (Britni Moses, OurQuadCities.com)

Kid-friendly activities

A children’s area will provide a rest stop for young ones to enjoy projected cartoons and a variety of activities throughout the event.

Children’s stories will be read at a variety of times, and the area will be visited by the Christkind for additional photo opportunities.

Live entertainment

Musical offerings will range from the high-energy Friday opening of the Bolzen Beer Band at 6:30 p.m.

Soothing Christmas classic will close out the festival 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Find a full list of performance times here.

#Legend has it that #Krampus comes around during the #Christmas season to punish those who have misbehaved. He seemed pretty happy to see me at the 2nd Annual #Christkindlmarkt #QuadCities in @DtownDport today, so I must be in the clear. #Davenport #SisterCities #German #Folklore pic.twitter.com/t9ruJId3G5 — Britni Moses Local 4 News (@BritniMoses) December 9, 2019

More information about Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities is here.