This year’s Iowa Freedom Summit will be held virtually

January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

This year, the Iowa Freedom Summit will be held virtually due to COVID.

The purpose of the summit is to educate the public about human trafficking, and to raise awareness of trafficking in Iowa and how people can help out victims.

“We’ve partnered with the City of Davenport starting today until the 17th. The Skybridge is blue to help us raise awareness on human trafficking, and then we’ve partnered with Old Towne Bakery in Moline. They have cookies all through the month that they’ll be selling to help us raise awareness on human trafficking as well,” said Alyse Hardin, Family Resources Survivor Services Supervisor.

Participants are asked to register in advance here.

The program is sponsored by the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking and Slavery and Clinton Franciscan Peace Center.