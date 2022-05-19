Moline’s popular outdoor night market known as Mercado on Fifth will return Friday, May 27.

Organizers expect more than 30 vendors to take part in the outdoor night market.

Mercado on Fifth Executive Director AnaMaria Rocha says this year will be one of the biggest seasons. This comes after the big turnout they had for vendors interested in being part of the event.

There are “a lot of new faces, a lot of returning faces, a lot of people expanding their businesses that have been here before,” said Rocha. “It’s really cool to see the community coming together and helping each other out. I see existing vendors helping new vendors and calling each other for advice.”

They’re also bringing Mexican traditions to share with the community.

“Listones de Colores … I asked for permission to hang multi-color ribbons from the trees along 5th Avenue. They are in memory of a loved one. This is a tradition that you actually see throughout Mexico,” said Rocha.

Mercado on Fifth will begin the season 5-10 p.m. Friday, May 27, on 5th Avenue and 12th Street, Moline.