A Thomas Jefferson Elementary School employee with special needs was honored for his work within the school.

Austin Brunk works for the school’s Nutrition Services, utilizing the work service program through The Arc of the Quad Cities. Brunk started working at Thomas Jefferson in 2021 and washes dishes. Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs visited the school to meet Brunk and honor him for the work he does.

Nutrition Services Director Beth MacKenna said visits like the one for Brunk are important. “He does such an amazing job as a person, and for people to see him do that work and acknowledge it, I think it means a lot to him, which obviously means a lot to us,” MacKenna said. “We have about a dozen special friends within the district, and if we could do this for every single one, they definitely would deserve it.”

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. For more information, click here.