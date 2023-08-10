A man from Thomson, Ill. was sentenced on August 8 to over 22 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine or 500 grams and more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Iowa.

According to court documents, Clifford Don Smith, 56, was identified by police as a distributor for large quantities of methamphetamine in and around the Clinton area since 2021. Smith was held responsible for 8.99 kilograms, or 19.82 pounds of ice methamphetamine. After completing his term of imprisonment, Smith must serve five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Clinton Police Department investigated the case.