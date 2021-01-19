Thomson Prison holding career fair

The United States Penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois, is holding a career fair for those interested in working with the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The fair takes place Saturday, January 30, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Cambria Hotel Bettendorf located at 5061 Competition Drive.

Positions have a starting salary of $43,495 to $49,508 with a 25% recruitment bonus, and come with benefits.

Interested applicants should bring a resume and two forms of identification.

Veterans are encouraged to attend and should bring a copy of their DD-214 and a VA Disability Certifcate, if applicable.

Medical applicants should bring transcripts from an accredited school, license, and diploma.

For any questions, contact the HR Department by phone at 815-259-1666 or email.

Positions can also be applied for online.