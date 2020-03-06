Thomson prison inmate dies

On Monday morning around 7:30, Thomson federal prison staff found inmate Matthew Phillips, 31, unresponsive. They immediately performed life-saving procedures and contacted emergency medical services.

Phillips was then transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. On Thursday, he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified of the incident. No staff or other inmates were injured.

Phillips was serving an 87-month sentence out of the Western District of Texas for possession with intent to distribute heroin and money laundering. He has been housed at the Thomson prison since September of 2019.