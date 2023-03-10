The staff at United States Penitentiary Thomson was informed Friday that the Federal Bureau of Prisons has recommended the facility temporarily house low security inmates.

According to a statement from the Office of Public Affairs, Thomson will house an estimated 1,178 low-security inmates.

The move is intended to relieve “overpopulation pressures” that the Federal Bureau of Prisons says it is experiencing at low-security facilities nationwide.

In February 2023, the Federal Bureau of Prisons moved all high-security inmates from Thomson to other facilities in the system.

Additional associate wardens have been assigned to assist with the transition of the facility and help provide oversight and training to Thomson staff.

The minimum security satellite camp will be unaffected throughout the transition of the institution.