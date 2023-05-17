Davenport Police, Scott County Deputies, and civilian employees of both agencies were treated to ice cream Wednesday when the mobile Sweet Delite store stopped at the Davenport Police Department in downtown Davenport.

For three hours, officers were treated to ice cream cones and other sweet treats.

Jan Goacher, part of the family who owns the business, told our Local 4 News crew that they want to support the police who work so hard to keep Davenport safe.

For more information about Sweet Delite, visit here.