Thousands are without power in the Quad Cities

Thousands of people were dealing with no power when they woke up on Sunday and some are still waiting.



The strong winds left the biggest impact on the Illinois side.



MidAmerican Energy says at its peak, around 34,000 people lost power Saturday night and crews have been working around the clock.



The company says additional crews were brought in to assist with the repairs.



One Moline woman tells Local 4 what her family’s been dealing with.



“I live in Moline, I lose power yesterday at 6 p.m. I don’t have the power all night,” said Fadoumata Sow. “Today, I don’t have any power.”



MidAmerican says they’re hoping those still without power should be taken care of by around 7 p.m.