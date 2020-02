UPDATE: Carey has told Local 4 News that power has been restored.

EARLIER: Around 2,300 residents are currently without power in Rock Island County. Don Carey, Rapid City Fire Protection District Chief told Local 4 News they believe it to be connected to a blown transformer in Hampton.

There are two shelters available if anyone needs them. Those are located at Rapid City Village Hall and Port Byron Village Hall.

They expect the power outage to last for the next two to three hours.