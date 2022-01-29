Quad Cities PBS station WQPT wrapped up its two-day “The Auction is at Your House” fundraiser on Friday.

This was the second year in a row for the public television station’s on-air and online event, which ran 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday in support of local broadcasting.

A variety of items were auctioned off — including paintings by East Moline native and former WGN Radio host Spike O’Dell, a guitar signed by blues rock musician Joe Bonamassa and a football signed by Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II.

The station raised a total of $15,732 from bids placed in the auction.

Lora Adams, WQPT Director of Marketing and Local Content, says it’s important to raise these funds and then put them back into the community.

“I like to say that we’re like the hub and spoke,” said Adams. “We’re the hub, and then when those dollars come in, we’re able to go back out into the community … be that books and schools or seminars … or, you know, teaching teachers.”

WQPT also accepted monetary donations during the auction, raising a total of $275.

Missed out on this year’s event and still want to give back to local public television? Donations can be made here.