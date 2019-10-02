Thousands of dollars worth of marching band equipment stolen

Clinton High School’s marching band had thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen over the weekend.

Items included speakers, a generator and bongos. The damage is estimated to be $3,000.

Clinton’s superintendent said all the items are insured and the plan is to have them all replaced by next week for their homecoming performance.

“I guess that’s why you have insurance,” said Gary DeLacy, Clinton superintendent. “You hate that you would have to use it, but in this case we are going to have to use it.”

One of the head drum majors came to practice Monday morning and saw their shed, where the equipment is kept, was broken in to.

“We were trying to figure out what was missing and it was really really hectic,” said Grace Rowland, head drum major.

Rowland said the shed was broken in to earlier this year, but nothing appeared to be stolen.

“This is happening for this program who, we’re already vastly, like we don’t have enough equipment as it as,” she said. “It’s being taken and it’s really really just not cool.”

The school has thought of possible solutions, such as adding motion censored lights in the area or making kids bring the equipment inside, but there are no plans to change anything yet.

The school and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.