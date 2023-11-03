Thousands of dollars are missing from an Iowa state commission.

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand says $17,000 are gone from the Iowa Athletic Commission. The commission governs mixed martial arts, professional boxing, professional kickboxing and pro wrestling in Iowa. Sand says the uncollected money is tied back to former employee Dawn Chamberlain. Sand recommends strengthening the commission’s internal controls to keep this from happening again.

It’s unclear if Chamberlain will face criminal charges.